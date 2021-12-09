(Bloomberg) -- Australia has formally requested advice from the U.S. government to potentially acquire as many as 40 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters amid concerns about its MRH90 Taipan fleet.

The MRH90 Taipans are currently used as a utility helicopter by the army to support Special Operations and maritime capability. They haven’t met contracted availability requirements nor the expected cost of ownership ahead of their planned withdrawal from service in 2037, Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement Friday.

“The performance of the MRH90 Taipan has been an ongoing and well-documented concern for Defence and there has been a significant effort at great expense to try to remediate those issues,” he said.

Dutton described the UH-60 Black Hawk as the most widely used utility helicopter variant in the world, with Australia “exercising its right to understand what options are available to provide the necessary capability at a reasonable cost into the future.”

