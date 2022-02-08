(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer sentiment fell on concerns that borrowing costs are set to begin climbing this year, intensifying pressure on highly-indebted households already struggling with soaring gasoline prices.

Consumer sentiment slid 1.3% to 100.8 points in February, Westpac Banking Corp. said in a statement Wednesday. The survey showed the proportion of respondents expecting an increase in mortgage rates over the next 12 months lifted to 66% from 55% in January.

“There is a firming expectation amongst consumers that interest rates are set to rise,” said Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans. “This is the most pessimistic consumers have been about the interest rate outlook since August 2011, although on that occasion, rate hikes actually failed to materialize.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia last week announced it was winding up its bond-buying program and Governor Philip Lowe opened the door for a rate increase this year. Economists expect the first hike could come as soon as June.

The detail in the survey indicated that consumers were optimistic about the economy, but less so about their personal finances.

The “economy, next 12 months” sub-index increased by 2.4% and the “economy, next 5 years” was up by 1.5%. This was offset by increased pressure on household balance sheets with the “finances vs a year ago” sub-index tumbling 9.2% and the “finances, next 12 months” slipping 1.5%.

“The most likely explanations for these elevated pressures on finances relate to: Omicron-related disruptions to activity and earnings at the start of the year; the rising cost of living; and the prospect of rising interest rates,” Evans said.

