Toys ‘R’ Us Directors Face New Fraud Claims Over Bankruptcy
Toys “R” Us board members and owners face new allegations of fraud and breach of duty over the company’s 2017 bankruptcy.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Toys “R” Us board members and owners face new allegations of fraud and breach of duty over the company’s 2017 bankruptcy.
Australian household sentiment dropped this month in response to a surge of coronavirus cases that exacerbated existing supply chain problems and prompted shoppers to turn more cautious.
New York City is factoring in an 8.2% increase in property values for next fiscal year, bolstered by demand for single-family homes, co-ops and condos.
A Canadian appeals court ruled against Concord Pacific, one of the country’s biggest property developers, in its long-running dispute with Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong over a failed US$1.1B waterfront project in Vancouver.
The bankruptcy auction for one of the largest mansions in the United States was pushed back three weeks to allow more time to attract potential purchasers of the home, which has a $295 million asking price.
24m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australian household sentiment dropped this month in response to a surge of coronavirus cases that exacerbated existing supply chain problems and prompted shoppers to turn more cautious.
The consumer confidence index fell 2% to 102.2 points in January, Westpac Banking Corp. said in a statement Wednesday. Optimists still outnumbered pessimists, with 100 points the dividing line between the two.
Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans said the result was much better than the 17.7% collapse when the pandemic first hit in early 2020. Moreover, consumers in Australia’s two most populous states, which endured protracted lockdowns around mid-2021, seemed “less unsettled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant than those in states experiencing their first major wave of Covid infections,” he said.
The omicron outbreak is forcing supermarkets to impose purchase limits on products and leaving firms struggling for staff as infected workers are forced to isolate. That’s likely to slow a recovery in the $1.5 trillion economy in the short-term at least, with a slew of growth forecast downgrades from economists.
“The component detail shows increased concerns about the outlook for both the economy and family finances,” Evans said. “Consumers’ near-term expectations for the economy showed the biggest fall.”
High frequency data from Australian banks have shown omicron variant kept shoppers at home during the Christmas holiday period.
Westpac’s survey showed consumers reported a significant improvement in their finances from a year ago, with the sub-index lifting 7.5% to a nine-month high of 95.6. That likely reflects a solid rebound in employment, wealth gains from a resurgent housing market and the accumulation of significant reserves due to high savings rates during lockdowns, according to the report.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.