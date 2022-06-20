(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s electricity system manager is so stretched by a squeeze on the nation’s energy supply that it’s being forced to delay connecting some new projects to the grid.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has contacted some power project developers and pushed back grid connection schedules by about a week, according to an emailed statement.

“AEMO is facing unprecedented operational challenges to maintain a reliable and secure electricity supply,” the organization said in a statement. Tests of new projects that could present a system security risk have had to be limited, it said.

A series of disrupting factors forced the electricity market regulator to take the unprecedented step on Wednesday to halt spot power trading in the country’s main National Electricity Market, instructing generators to supply enough power at regulated prices.

While generation availability has improved, delays to adding additional power supply to the grid threatens to prolong tightness in the electricity market.

Projects in final testing or nearing completion in Australia include Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co.’s Stockyard Hill wind farm and Iberdrola SA’s Port Augusta, the Spanish giant’s first renewable energy park in the nation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.