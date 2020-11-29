(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was seeking an apology from the Chinese government after a Foreign Ministry official in Beijing tweeted an image purporting to show an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child.

The tweet, posted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, was “repugnant,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday. The Australian prime minister said the image was doctored and called for Twitter to remove it.

“The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post,” Morrison said. The tweet will diminish China’s global reputation, he said.

Morrison’s calls for an apology further ramps up tensions between the nations, following China’s decision to impose crippling anti-dumping duties on its wine over the weekend. Diplomatic ties have plummeted this year after Australia called for independent investigators to be allowed into Wuhan to probe the origin of the pandemic, leading to a series of trade reprisals.

Australian special forces soldiers serving in Afghanistan were allegedly involved in 39 unlawful killings of prisoners, farmers and other civilians, a government-commissioned report found earlier this month.

Following a four-year inquiry, the report found there was credible information that 25 personnel may have been complicit and 36 matters should be referred to police for criminal investigation.

Zhao, who has more than 175,000 followers on the social network banned in China, has a reputation for stirring diplomatic disputes with provocative Twitter posts. In March, he drew criticism for floating a conspiracy theory that the U.S. Army may have had a role in spreading the coronavirus in China.

