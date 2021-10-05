U.K. House Prices Post Largest Monthly Increase Since 2007

U.K. house prices increased in September at the fastest pace in more than 14 years and healthy demand is set to persist despite the headwinds facing the economy, according to Halifax. The average price of a home rose 1.7% to 267,587 pounds ($363,000) following a 0.8% gain in August, the mortgage lender said Thursday. The increase was the largest since February 2007 and pushed up the annual pace of growth to 7.4%.. The housing market has boomed since the summer of last year, boosted by a tax cut