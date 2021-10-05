(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s banking regulator raised the minimum interest rate buffer that lenders need to account for when assessing home-loan applications, citing growing risks to financial stability from a booming housing market.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority told lenders it expects them to assess new borrowers’ ability to meet loan repayments at an interest rate that is at least 3 percentage points above the loan product rate, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s up from the 2.5 percentage points commonly used by banks at present. 

