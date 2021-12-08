(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Washington for trade talks with U.S. officials.

Joyce had been experiencing mild symptoms before the test and will remain in isolation until getting further advice, he said in a statement posted via Twitter. Before heading to Washington, he was in London for meetings including with U.K Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Joyce is leader of the Nationals, which is the junior coalition partner in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government.

