(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese surveillance ship has been tracking Australia’s western coastline for the past week, Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Friday.

The ship has been close to military and intelligence installations and traveled south of Exmouth along Western Australia’s coast, he said at a press conference in Perth. The nation’s defense department said separately that it respects the right of all states to exercise freedom of navigation in international waters.

“I think it is an act of aggression,” Dutton said in response to questions from reporters. “It is strange timing and without precedent that this vessel would come so far south.”

Other Chinese vessels had been located off Australian waters along the east coast during military exercises in the past year, he added.

Dutton’s statement comes just eight days out from the country’s national election, where Australia’s strained relationship with China has been a key topic of debate between the coalition government and Labor opposition.

Last November, when a Chinese surveillance ship was spotted off the Australian coast, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters: “They have every right to be there, under international maritime law, just like we have every right to be in the South China Sea.”

The ship is a Dongdiao Class Auxiliary Intelligence ship named Haiwangxing, the Department of Defence said in a statement. It is currently headed east along the state’s north-west coast, it said.

“Australia respects the right of all states to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace, just as we expect others to respect our right to do the same,” the statement said.

