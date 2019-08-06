(Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar fell to its lowest since 2009 on bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will follow its New Zealand counterpart in delivering a bigger-than-expected rate cut

The Aussie dropped as much as 0.6% to 0.6721 against the dollar, breaching a low set during the January flash crash. The nation’s 3-year bond yield declined 5 basis points to a record low of 0.65%.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised the market on Wednesday with a 50-basis point rate cut as it sought to pre-empt the impact of slowing global growth on its economy, raising speculation that the RBA will have to follow suit.

