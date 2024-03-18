(Bloomberg) -- New parents in Australia will be entitled to six months of government-funded parental leave from 2026, up six weeks from current levels.

Entitlements will rise incrementally by two weeks per year until 2026, under legislation which passed the Senate on Monday, with one month of leave entitlement to be reserved for partners. The government said it hoped to encourage fathers to take on more caring responsibilities.

The leave is paid at the national minimum wage to parents who have a combined income of less than A$350,000 ($230,000) a year.

“A parental leave system that empowers the full and equal participation of women will be good for business, good for families and good for our economy,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

The government also recently announced that workers who receive paid parental leave from the government will also get a mandatory pension entitlement for that period, from July 2025.

The Business Council of Australia said the changes would support women’s workforce participation.

“These changes are critical to boosting participation, growing the economy and most importantly, achieving long-term economic outcomes for women,” Chief Executive Bran Black said in a statement.

Australia’s Council of Trade Unions has previously welcomed the changes but said parental leave needed to be extended to a full year and for the rate of pay to be lifted above the minimum wage to help improve women’s workforce participation and close the gender pay gap.

Gender inequality in unpaid care work contributes to broader labor market inequality, according to the government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), including Australia’s 21.7% gender pay gap.

