(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s new government wants to hold a referendum to enshrine a First Nations voice in its constitution within three years, as it seeks to narrow the deep crevice that exists between Indigenous people and the rest of the country’s population.

It faces an uphill battle, says Linda Burney, who this week became the first Aboriginal woman to hold the role of Indigenous Affairs minister.

Enacting the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a petition with roots spanning back 85 years and named after the sacred sandstone monolith formerly known as Ayers Rock, first requires building consensus on the issue in parliament and in the community, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“We have compulsory voting in Australia so every Australian will have their say in the referendum,” Burney said. Beyond constitutional change, a treaty and a national “truth telling” process about past wrongdoing is necessary, she added.

“It’s also about addressing the really hard social justice issues that plague Aboriginal communities, lack of clean water, a huge disparity in life expectancy, educational outcomes, overcrowding in homes, domestic violence, an enormous list of issues that also need addressing,” she said.

“You cannot divorce those present day social justice issues from history and the past,” she said, pointing to the legacy of previous governments. Under the assimilation policy, First Nations children were for decades during the 1900s forcibly removed from their families to be raised in government and church institutions, or by non-Indigenous families, a period now known as the Stolen Generations.

“I get very annoyed when people say ‘just get over it, get on with things,” said Burney. “It doesn’t work like that.”

About 3% of Australians identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Their new parliament will have a record 10 Indigenous members representing several different parties. Despite the gains, the country still lags other nations including Canada and New Zealand in terms of First Nations lawmakers.

