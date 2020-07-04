(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will step down at the end of the year, he announced in a statement Sunday.

The Minister for Finance and leader of the nation’s Liberal-National Party government in Australia’s senate told Prime Minister Scott Morrison that he will seek an “orderly transition” of his portfolio by the end of 2020, the Western Australian representative said. Cormann will not re-contest the next election, he said.

The minister’s departure could prompt a shake-up of the federal government’s front bench halfway through the new conservative government’s term. It comes at an uncertain time for Australia’s economy, which entered its first recession in 29 years last month, ending the developed world’s longest uninterrupted economic growth streak.

“I can honestly say I have left nothing on the field,” Cormann said in the statement.

“Before handing over the baton, there is another six months or so of hard work to be done in this job, to help manage a responsible transition out of this coronavirus induced crisis and to help finalise and set in train our five-year plan to maximise the strength of our economic and jobs recovery.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.