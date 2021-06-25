(Bloomberg) -- Officials in Australia’s New South Wales state said they will assess the need for further lockdown restrictions in Sydney after reporting more Covid-19 infections linked to a delta variant outbreak.

New South Wales recorded 29 new local cases in the 24 hours through 8 p.m. Friday, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Saturday, adding 17 had already been announced previously. Some 82 local infections have been detected since the first case in the current cluster came to light in Sydney, according to a statement.

Berejiklian said officials will evaluate health advice to determine the need for more restrictions to combat the virus, adding “that could well be the case, but that will be dependent on the health advice.”

Australia’s so-called “Covid-zero” strategy is under increasing strain, with the outbreak of the delta variant forcing at least 500,000 residents of Sydney into a partial lockdown for a week. Slow vaccine rollouts are now exposing Australia and neighbor New Zealand to the ongoing risk of breakouts as more virulent strains spread, disrupting plans to keep their economies open.

