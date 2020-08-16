(Bloomberg) -- Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 25 fatalities in the state of Victoria.

The nation’s second-most populous state, which has imposed a lockdown and nighttime curfew in its capital Melbourne, on Monday also reported 282 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from daily tallies in the 700s in late July.

Victoria is isolated from the rest of the nation as other states have closed their borders -- threatening to deepen and prolong the economic recession. On Sunday, Victoria’s government announced it will extend a state of emergency until mid-September.

