MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Staff wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) are seen inside Doutta Galla Aged Services - Yarraville Village on August 16, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Doutta Galla Aged Services confirmed two residents had died at Yarraville Village, and five had died in hospitals. Victoria has recorded 16 deaths and detected 279 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Metropolitan Melbourne is under stage 4 lockdown restrictions, with people only allowed to leave home to give or receive care, shopping for food and essential items, daily exercise and work, while an overnight curfew from 8pm to 5am is also in place. The majority of retail businesses are also closed. Other Victorian regions are in stage 3 lockdown. The restrictions, which came into effect from 2 August, have been introduced by the Victorian government as health authorities work to reduce community COVID-19 transmissions across the state. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 25 fatalities in the state of Victoria.
The nation’s second-most populous state, which has imposed a lockdown and nighttime curfew in its capital Melbourne, on Monday also reported 282 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from daily tallies in the 700s in late July.
Victoria is isolated from the rest of the nation as other states have closed their borders -- threatening to deepen and prolong the economic recession. On Sunday, Victoria’s government announced it will extend a state of emergency until mid-September.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.