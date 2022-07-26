(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s headline inflation came in slightly slower than expected, prompting money markets to scrap bets on a super-sized interest-rate increase at next week’s policy meeting.

The annual consumer price index climbed 6.1% in the three months through June, missing economists’ median estimate of 6.3%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. The gain was still above the Reserve Bank’s forecast in May of 5.5% and traders are still pricing in a 50 basis-point hike on Tuesday.

Swaps traders erased bets on a 75 basis-point hike after today’s data. Meeting-dated OIS fell eight basis point to 1.80%, signaling a 50 basis-point move is almost fully priced. Earlier this morning the contracts showed a 30% chance of a larger increase.

Core inflation, a measure preferred by the RBA, accelerated to an annual 4.9% in the three months through June. That’s the highest reading since the series began in 2003 and exceeded the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.7% gain.

The figures underscore the RBA’s rapid tightening cycle since May that lifted the cash rate to 1.35% from 0.1% as it tries to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored around its 2-3% target. The Australian dollar and bond yields also fell after the release.

Services recorded a smaller rise compared with goods, the ABS said. “Annual goods inflation was the highest since 1987, as the impacts of supply disruptions, rising shipping costs and other global and domestic inflationary factors flowed through the economy,” Michelle Marquardt, head of Prices Statistics at the ABS, said in a statement.

Governor Philip Lowe has said he expects inflation will peak by year-end at around 7%.

Australia is not alone in struggling with escalating consumer prices. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week as it looks to reduce inflation pressure in the world’s largest economy. Central banks from the UK to New Zealand are also hiking to rein in prices fueled by pandemic-era stimulus and supply-chain disruptions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.