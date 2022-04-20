(Bloomberg) --

Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia confirmed it is part of a KKR & Co.’s consortium that offered A$20.1 billion ($15 billion) to buy hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd.

The Melbourne-based pension fund with A$68 billion in assets said the deal has potential for a “positive impact” on patient health while helping to generate strong returns of its members, one third of whom are in the health-care industry. The trust’s stake in the deal wasn’t revealed.

The offer comes as Australia’s pension funds continue a years-long program to ramp up purchases of private assets, from toll-roads to data centers and hospital infrastructure, to ensure a steady stream of inflation-linked income.

