Australia Housing Boom Fades as Melbourne Falls, Sydney Slows
Australia’s housing boom appears to be over, with growth poised to fall as low as 5% this year, after a 22.1% rise in 2021.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Australia’s housing boom appears to be over, with growth poised to fall as low as 5% this year, after a 22.1% rise in 2021.
Digital Realty Trust Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Teraco Data Environments Pty, Africa’s largest data-center operator, from private equity owners Permira and Berkshire Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan’s new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is keeping two senior lawyers from his predecessor’s office who are deeply involved in the investigation of former president Donald Trump.
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed by the New York attorney general as part of the state’s probe into whether former President Donald Trump’s real-estate business manipulated the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes.
Manhattan’s office market has seen a rebound in demand, but the surge in Covid-19’s omicron variant could delay further progress.
5m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s housing boom appears to be over, with growth poised to fall as low as 5% this year, after a 22.1% rise in 2021.
A softening housing market cooled further in December, rising just 1% nationally as the boom in high-end properties that has underpinned the record run tapered significantly, according to data released by CoreLogic Inc. Tuesday.
Melbourne, Australia’s second most-populous capital city, reported its first price decline since October 2020, slipping 0.1% in December, the data show. Sydney also posted its slowest month since then, recording an increase of just 0.3%. The upper end of the housing market which led the boom is now leading the slowdown, with prices up 2.6% in December, compared with a 3.7% rise in cheaper houses, the data show.
“A surge in freshly advertised listings through December has been a key factor in taking some heat out of the Melbourne and Sydney housing markets, along with some demand headwinds caused by significant affordability constraints and negative interstate migration,” according to Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic.
Lawless is predicting a “sharp slowdown” in the market this year, with growth at 5-7%. He said the mismatch between stock levels and demand was a driving factor of the buoyant market in 2021 but as things “normalize and affordability constraints along with tighter credit conditions drag down demand, it’s reasonable to expect growth conditions will be more subdued in 2022.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.