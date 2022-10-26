Australia Inflation Is ‘Dragon We Need to Slay,’ Treasurer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Accelerating inflation is “public enemy number one” in Australia’s economy, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, as the annual headline figure rose to a 32-year high on Wednesday.

Chalmers presented his first budget on Tuesday night, in which he painted a gloomy outlook of mounting debt and deficits and delivered on Labor’s economic promises on renewable energy and childcare while keeping spending to a minimum.

However, the treasurer was criticized during interviews on Wednesday morning for not doing enough to help everyday Australians who are facing rising grocery and power prices. In a lunchtime speech to the National Press Club in Canberra, Chalmers defended his budget, saying he’d done all he could for households without risking worsening inflation.

“Inflation is the dragon we need to slay,” he told journalists. “But there’s a right way to spend and a wrong way to spend.”

Australia’s annual headline inflation accelerated to 7.3% in the third quarter, government data showed Wednesday, less than a day after Chalmers delivered his budget. The Reserve Bank has sharply tightened policy to try to contain consumer prices, raising the cash rate to 2.6% this month from 0.1% in May.

Commenting on the inflation result, Chalmers said it wouldn’t “markedly” change the forecasts in the budget as this was broadly in line with the government’s estimates.

He said accelerating prices combined with the recent flooding in eastern Australia could lead to an earlier peak for inflation. “Clearly in volatile times, forecasting is a difficult business to be involved in,” Chalmers said.

