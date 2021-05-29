Australia Is Still Negotiating With U.K. on Free-Trade Agreement

Australia and the U.K. continue to negotiate plans for a free-trade agreement, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s Insiders program.

Tehan said he had lengthy discussions with U.K. Trade Secretary Liz Truss on Friday and expects to be speaking with her again on Tuesday. Beef and lamb are subjects under consideration, as well as issues surrounding mobility, investment and services.

