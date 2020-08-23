(Bloomberg) -- More than half of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their jobs or were stood down at the start of the pandemic are back in work, though the recovery is being hampered by state border closures, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Almost 700,000 people have gained effective employment since April, Frydenberg said in a statement late Sunday.

Still, Australia’s effective unemployment rate will exceed 13% in coming months, up from 9.9% in July, as 450,000 people lose work in August and September, Treasury modeling on Sunday showed. Most of those job losses are in Victoria, according to the analysis.

“There is still a long way to go through this crisis,” Frydenberg said. “Data is showing signs that the jobs recovery may be slowing as state border closures have been tightened.”

State premiers have sealed off their territories to limit the spread of the virus. They’re now facing growing calls to loosen restrictions where possible as the economic cost of the crisis mounts. Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce last week joined calls for clearer border rules as the carrier swung to its first loss in six years.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has shut her borders to New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, on Thursday signaled she’d make closures an issue in her campaign for the state’s Oct. 31 election.

The border between Victoria, which has locked down Melbourne after a flareup of cases, and New South Wales is also closed, with certain exemptions.

