(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s opposition Labor party will unveil its budget before the end of the year if it wins a federal election that will be held in the next few weeks, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen said on Sunday.

“If we win, we will bring down a major economic statement in the third quarter of the year, which will in effect be the first budget of a Shorten Labor government,” Bowen told the ABC TV’s Insiders program Sunday, referring to opposition leader Bill Shorten. “We need to reset the economic settings, we need to update the forecasts with a new government in place and then of course we will return to the normal budget cycle of budgets in May from 2020 onwards.”

Shorten’s Labor party has been consistently leading Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition party in opinion polls ahead of elections to be held in May.

Australia is poised to end the longest run of budget deficits since 1970 when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers his budget to parliament in Canberra Tuesday. Shorten will make his budget reply speech on Thursday.

Asked if Labor would boost its tax cuts if the government offered even bigger concessions, Bowen said the government had a lot of catching up to do as the opposition had 75 percent bigger tax cuts for Australians earnings less than A$125,000 ($88,700) a year, or about 10 million people.

“They’ve first got to match that; that’s a key test,” Bowen said. “We’ll look at the budget on Tuesday night and the days following through an air of responsibility. Obviously if there are sensible things which help the cost of living, we’ll support them but well have to see. But first the government has a serious amount of catching up to do with Labor’s agenda.”

