(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sparked outrage during his first election debate with Labor leader Anthony Albanese on Wednesday night, when he appeared to suggest that he and his wife were “blessed” not to have disabled children.

Morrison made the comment after the mother of a four-year-old autistic boy asked a question about funding cuts to Australia’s disability insurance program.

“Jenny and I have been blessed, we’ve got two children that don’t, haven’t had to go through that,” Morrison said at the start of his response. “So for parents with children who are disabled, I can only try to understand your aspirations for those children.”

Morrison’s remarks instantly provoked anger on social media, including from Paralympian and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott. “Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled -- I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too,” Alcott said on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

At a press conference on Thursday, Morrison said he had called Alcott to apologize and that he had “meant no offense” from his comments. “Every single child is precious and a blessing to every single parent,” Morrison said. “I don’t think that is in dispute and I don’t think anyone would seriously think that I had intended anything different to that.”

The prime minister also said he had spoken to the woman who had asked the question after the debate was over to find out more about her situation and how to get help for her son.

