(Bloomberg) -- India and China are the world’s two biggest coal polluters, but Australia and South Korea lead the world in emissions from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel when you adjust for population size, according to energy and climate research organization Ember. Data calculated since the Paris Agreement on climate in 2015 show that some of the world’s richest countries have the most work to do in moving away from coal to cleaner energy sources.

