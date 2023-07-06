(Bloomberg) -- An Australian minister deleted a tweet where she called the son of former US President Donald Trump a “big baby” and a “sore loser” over suggestions his Australia tour had been postponed due to visa delays.

An advertised speaking appearance by Donald Trump Jr. in Sydney on Sunday was put off indefinitely earlier this week, with an announcement posted on the Turning Point Australia Facebook page blaming “unforeseen circumstances.”

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps,” the advocacy group, which had promoted Trump Jr.’s tour, posted on Facebook. Tour promoter Damien Costas told Sky News the delay had been necessary as Trump Jr. hadn’t received a visa in time.

Trump Jr. hasn’t commented on the tour’s postponement. The Ticketek website on Thursday still listed the event, with the date “to be confirmed.”

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil took to Twitter on Thursday to say that Trump Jr. had been given a visa. In a tweet that was later deleted, O’Neil said Trump Jr. was trying to blame the Australian government for his “poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.”

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular,” the Australian minister said in a post on her official Twitter account. O’Neil’s office confirmed it had deleted the tweet when contacted by Bloomberg.

Former President Trump has begun his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, which could see him once again facing off against President Joe Biden for the White House.

Australia is one of the US’s closest allies and its security alliance with Washington has bipartisan support.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.