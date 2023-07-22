(Bloomberg) -- Australian Industry Minister Ed Husic will visit Indonesia and Singapore this week to strengthen economic cooperation and accelerate collaboration in critical sectors including green technology, his office said.

Husic is scheduled to attend meetings with counterparts in the two countries between Sunday and July 27 to discuss issues including electric-vehicle manufacturing and digital-technology development, according to an emailed statement from the minister.

“Deepening our economic engagement will bring greater prosperity for our country and our region,” Husic said in the statement. “And it will help us work together to confront challenges, like responding to climate change.”

The trip follows a meeting between the Indonesian and Australian leaders earlier this month where both countries agreed to boost cooperation on critical minerals, green manufacturing and security, including joint production of EV batteries. Australia also pledged a A$50 million ($34 million) fund to spur climate investment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

