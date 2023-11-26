Australia Names Ex-Bank of England Official as New RBA No. 2

(Bloomberg) -- Australia named Bank of England official Andrew Hauser as the new deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, the first foreigner to hold the position and the latest installment of a major shake-up at the institution.

Hauser, who was appointed to a five-year term as the RBA’s No. 2 official, will start his new role as soon as possible, according to a statement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday. He is expected to miss the bank’s Dec. 5 meeting, its last of the year.

The move is another step by Chalmers to overhaul Australia’s central bank and its culture by installing someone from an offshore institution. The RBA has historically promoted internally and has been criticized for being overly insular and lapsing into group think.

“Mr Hauser brings international expertise in macroeconomics, markets and central banking operations from his distinguished career spanning over 30 years at the Bank of England,” Chalmers said. “His appointment strikes the right balance between providing deep central banking experience and offering a fresh, global perspective.”

Hauser will be tasked with supporting Governor Michele Bullock as she takes up the challenge of implementing the 51 recommendations of an independent review of the central bank. This includes setting up a new monetary policy committee, fewer interest-rate meetings and press conferences after each decision, among other changes.

The RBA has already announced it will switch to eight meetings, down from 11 a year, beginning in February 2024.

Bullock congratulated Hauser shortly after his announcement as her new deputy, saying she looked forward to working with him. “He has great experience and will bring a welcome external perspective to the bank and the Reserve Bank board,” the governor said in a statement.

The RBA has delivered significant policy tightening in the past 18 months, having raised the cash rate to 4.35% from just above zero. The aggressive moves to tackle inflation have drawn criticism from some lawmakers and commentators for putting too much pressure on Australia’s highly-leveraged households.

Hauser was also quoted in the RBA statement, saying he was deeply honored to have been chosen for the role.

“I look forward to working closely with Michele Bullock, her senior team and the talented staff of the RBA to serve the Australian people, and to help make a reality of the recommendations of the RBA Review.”

The announcement comes as the government is set to introduce legislation this week to facilitate its overhaul of the central bank, including setting up a separate governance board and scrapping the treasurer’s power to reverse policy decisions.

Some of the RBA review’s recommendations require modifications to the bank’s operating law. The remainder are being implemented administratively by the government and the central bank

RBA Departures

Hauser’s appointment follows Bullock taking over as governor from Philip Lowe in mid-September. A number of senior officials have exited the RBA over the past year, in a potential doubled-edged sword for efforts to overhaul the bank.

The most recent high-profile departure is former Assistant Governor Luci Ellis who shifted to the private sector after 32 years at the RBA. The bank is yet to announce her replacement.

Others include former Head of Domestic Markets Jonathan Kearns in March after 28 years of service and ex-Deputy Governor Guy Debelle in early 2022 after 25 years.

While the departures free up positions for new people and fresh ideas, it also represents a dramatic loss of experience at a time of rapid change.

Hauser’s former boss, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, was in no doubt that he was well placed to take up the role.

“Andrew is an outstanding central banker, respected around the world,” Bailey said in a statement. “While he will be greatly missed at the Bank of England, I am delighted that he is taking up such an important role at the Reserve Bank of Australia.”

