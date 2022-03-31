(Bloomberg) -- Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor, propelling her to the front of the queue to succeed Philip Lowe in the top job.

Bullock was appointed to a five-year term as the central bank’s No. 2 official and will take up her role immediately, according to statements from the treasurer and the RBA Friday. The announcement is a further step in efforts to redress generations of male dominance at the upper echelons of the institution.

“Bullock will become the first female deputy governor of the RBA in their 62-year history,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in announcing her appointment.

“The Morrison Government looks forward to working with Ms Bullock and thanks Mr Guy Debelle for his outstanding contribution to the RBA over nearly three decades including the last six years as deputy governor,” he said.

Lowe pledged to improve gender equality shortly after taking the helm at the RBA in late 2016, after being challenged by his then 15-year-old daughter about the dearth of females in senior roles. While women hold four of five assistant governor posts -- up from zero -- the top two roles have remained the preserve of men, until now.

‘I warmly congratulate Michele on her appointment,” Lowe said in a statement. “Michele brings a wealth of experience to the position. She has played a leading role in the bank’s work on financial stability and has a well-deserved international reputation for her work on payments systems.”

The Australian central bank’s gender struggles mirror those in the nation’s private sector. While company boards are steadily moving toward gender balance, there’s still a dearth of women in CEO roles.

Australia’s gender pay gap is currently 22.8%, while at the RBA under Lowe, the gap between the average salaries of men and women has declined from 16% to 14.5%. The difference is explained by the larger proportion of women occupying positions at lower levels compared with men, the RBA says.

The bank’s annual report showed 34.4% of management positions are held by women and four of the seven positions on the Executive Committee are held by women. In the 12 months through June 2021, some 48.7% of all promotions went to women, and of the 31 employees promoted to management positions, 38.7% were women.

The contrast at the top level with global peers is stark, with the Federal Reserve having been headed up by Janet Yellen and the European Central Bank currently led by Christine Lagarde. In some parts of Asia, women dominate central banking and financial supervision, despite being in traditionally more patriarchal societies.

In Australia, around one in three men are in the top earnings quartile, made up of workers that are bringing in at least A$120,000 ($88,600) a year. In contrast, one in three women are in the lowest-paid group of employees, making A$60,000 or less.

The paradox is that Australia is a global leader in women’s educational attainment, according to the World Economic Forum. Yet when it comes to women’s participation in the economy, it ranks 70th on the WEF’s list — behind Kazakhstan, Serbia and Zimbabwe.

Lowe Progress

The RBA has shown progress under Lowe. It had been targeting 35% of women in managerial positions by 2020, with a longer-term goal of 40%. But it has faced stiff competition from major banks and other financial institutions also striving to boost their female numbers.

Lowe, in an interview five years ago to discuss gender representation, said he believes the need to hire more women goes beyond equity. Organizations like the RBA are in the ideas business, developing them and seeing if they withstand scrutiny, and that doesn’t work as well in a uniform group, he said.

“If you’ve just got people from the same gender and the same background, the same personality even, then you’re not going to be as good at developing and testing ideas,” he said in early 2017. “Historically we’ve had a particular way of viewing things and it’s actually worked out OK, but maybe we could’ve done better if we had more perspectives.”

Following Lowe’s elevation to governor in September 2016, Luci Ellis was appointed an assistant governor, overseeing economic analysis and research and acting as Lowe’s chief economic adviser. Bullock was named assistant governor for the financial system.

At the departmental level, Alexandra Heath is head of economic analysis, which advises on monetary policy, and Marion Kohler was named head of domestic markets, which implements policy.

Almost 10 years ago, Bloomberg interviewed Ellis, Bullock and Heath for a story on Australian women in economics. Asked at the time how far Australia was from having a woman run its central bank, Bullock concluded in her deadpan country style: “probably a while.”

It’s certainly getting closer.

