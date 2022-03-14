(Bloomberg) -- Australia and the Netherlands started legal proceedings against Russia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, more than seven years after the deadly crash.

The move, at the International Civil Aviation Organization, comes after Russia “unilaterally” ended negotiations with the two countries and comes as well as the national prosecution of four suspects in the crash, according to the Dutch government. Both Australia and the Netherlands have maintained since May 2018 that Russia is responsible under international law for the causing the crash.

“The cabinet will continue to do everything it can to hold Russia accountable for the downing of flight MH17 and the maintenance of the international legal order,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, said Monday. “The death of 298 civilians, including 196 Dutch, cannot and must not remain without consequences.”

The Dutch government has held Russia liable for the incident since an international investigation found that Russia was responsible for the deployment of the missile installation that was used in 2014.

The latest action against Russia is independent of current developments in Ukraine, said the Dutch government.

