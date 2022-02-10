(Bloomberg) -- Australian and New Zealand bonds tumbled, sending yields to multi-year highs, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data reverberated across global markets.

The three-year Australian yield jumped as much as 16 basis points to 1.69%, a level last seen in March 2019, while swaps pricing signaled traders see about 90% odds that the Reserve Bank of Australia will hike interest rates in May.

New Zealand’s two-year bond yield rose nine basis points to a five-year high of 2.28%, as swaps traders priced in a 40% chance the central bank there will deliver a 50 basis point increase when it meets Feb. 23.

Yields soared across the Treasuries curve as traders ramped up wagers the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates a full percentage point over its next three meetings. The two-year U.S. rate added 21 basis points overnight as conviction grows that the central bank will kick off its tightening cycle next month with its single biggest hike in over two decades.

Sparking the latest moves was a Labor Department report that consumer prices jumped at a 7.5% annual pace in January, faster than the 7.3% economists expected, and hawkish rate-hike comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

Australian 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 2.20%, as similar-dated Treasuries yields added nine basis points to 2.03%.

