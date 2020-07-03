(Bloomberg) --

Australia and New Zealand may reopen their border to travel from the two countries as soon as September, Simon Birmingham, Australia’s tourism and trade minister, said in a July 3 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The minister said such a time frame was realistic, though it would require the agreement of New Zealand’s government and is subject to uncertainties such as renewed outbreaks.

A Bloomberg News inquiry to the minister’s office on Saturday did not receive an immediate response.

