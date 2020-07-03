AMBERLEY, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 10: A police officer stops cars travelling north towards Hanmer Springs at a checkpoint on April 10, 2020 in Amberley, New Zealand. With New Zealand in lockdown due to COVID-19, police are setting up checkpoints across the country to ensure people on the roads are travelling for essential purposes only. The Easter long weekend is a popular time for New Zealanders to go on holiday, however current Level 4 restrictions in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic requires everyone to remain at the place of residence they were in as of midnight 25 March when New Zealand went into lockdown. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images) Photographer: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images AsiaPac
, Photographer: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) --
Australia and New Zealand may reopen their border to travel from the two countries as soon as September, Simon Birmingham, Australia’s tourism and trade minister, said in a July 3 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.
The minister said such a time frame was realistic, though it would require the agreement of New Zealand’s government and is subject to uncertainties such as renewed outbreaks.
A Bloomberg News inquiry to the minister’s office on Saturday did not receive an immediate response.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.