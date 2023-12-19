(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand is interested in the research and technology advantages that may be available from the Aukus security pact, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said after talks with his Australian counterpart in Sydney.

Luxon, who met Wednesday with Anthony Albanese in his first official overseas trip since being sworn in last month, discussed bolstering defense cooperation between the two allies. That includes potentially greater involvement by New Zealand in the Aukus security pact struck between Australia, the US and the UK.

“We are interested in exploring pillar two, particularly, in Aukus and the new technologies and the opportunities that that may mean for New Zealand,” Luxon said at a news conference. He praised the security accord as an “important element” to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister added in later comments that there’s no timeframe on New Zealand making a decision on Aukus.

The Aukus pact is best-known for the commitment from the US and UK to help Australia field a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines by the 2030s, which is the primary focus of pillar one. New Zealand’s nuclear-free stance, which Luxon described as non-negotiable, prevents it becoming a full member of Aukus.

However, the primary focus of pillar two is to bolster the three nations’ research capabilities in key strategic areas, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing. There have previously been suggestions that countries such as Japan, South Korea and New Zealand could be part of the second pillar.

Luxon’s center-right government has signaled it wants to align more closely with New Zealand’s traditional partners such as Australia, the UK, the US and Canada, with whom it shares intelligence in the Five Eyes alliance. However it remains to be seen whether that means taking a firmer stance toward China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

The previous center-left government at times sought to mollify Beijing by opting not to co-sign some Five Eyes statements on China’s human rights record, raising concerns it was undermining the alliance’s solidarity.

Albanese said Wednesday that Luxon’s decision to travel to Australia on his first overseas visit showed the strength of the relationship between the two nations. He invited Luxon to attend the upcoming meeting with Asean leaders which will be held in Australia in March.

Luxon said Australia and New Zealand’s defense and foreign ministers would meet “as quickly as possible” in 2024 to help ensure the two countries were aligned on security matters.

“We know we’re facing a more challenging and complex world,” Luxon said at the joint press conference with Albanese. “Close security and defense relationships that we have with our only ally, Australia, is very foundational for New Zealand.”

