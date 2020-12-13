1h ago
Australia-New Zealand Quarantine-Free Travel May Begin in Early 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a travel bubble with Australia could begin in the first quarter of next year once final details have been worked out.
Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the quarantine-free arrangements depended on levels of Covid-19 in both countries not getting worse. A bubble with the Cook Islands is likely to come first, she said.
Australia and New Zealand already have a limited travel corridor, but anyone returning from a trip from Australia must quarantine for 14 days on their return.
