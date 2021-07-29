(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Olympic track and field team has gone into isolation as a precaution at the Tokyo Games after an athlete may have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case who is a member from a rival team, Channel Seven news in Australia reported Thursday.

The Australian athletes team will remain in isolation, pending tests, the television network said.

The move comes after U.S. officials said pole vaulter Sam Kendricks had tested positive to Covid-19 and won’t compete in the Games.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation,” the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a Twitter post.

