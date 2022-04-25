(Bloomberg) --

Australia would open a defense school to train its Pacific Island neighbors and fund aerial surveillance across the region, under an election policy announced by the opposition Labor Party that aims to boost the country’s soft power.

Labor has been critical of a new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of making Australia “less secure” by failing to prevent the deal. Labor’s shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the pact as the “worst failure of Australian foreign policy in the Pacific since the end of World War II.”

Morrison dismissed Labor’s new policy as “farcical” on Tuesday morning, while Foreign Minister Marise Payne said much of the policy announced so far was already being undertaken by the government. Morrison has maintained the Solomon Islands is a sovereign nation which is entitled to make its own diplomatic decisions.

Under the proposed policy, if Labor wins the national election on May 21 it would establish an Australia-Pacific Defense School to provide training for the defense and security forces of Pacific nations. The opposition would also double Australia’s funding for the Pacific Maritime Security Program which helps Pacific nations watch for illegal fishing in their exclusive economic zones.

Biggest Military Buildup in Decades May Not Save Australia PM

In a push to burnish Australia’s soft power in the region, the Labor policy would also increase funding for a larger public and commercial media presence in the Pacific, including expanding the transmission of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Labor’s plan will restore Australia’s place as first partner of choice for our Pacific family,” Wong said in a statement Monday. “Scott Morrison has dropped the ball in the Pacific, and as a result Australia is less secure.”

Prime Minister Morrison’s center-right Liberal National coalition government is campaigning for a fourth term in power ahead of an election due to be held on May 21. But despite a strong economy and record-low unemployment, Morrison’s party is trailing Labor in opinion polling.

