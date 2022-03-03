(Bloomberg) -- A strong corporate results season has boosted Australia’s profit outlook, with the commodity-rich nation’s stock benchmark outpacing its developed global peers when it comes to earnings upgrades.

Analysts’ profit estimates for the S&P/ASX 200 Index have jumped nearly 10% this year, about triple the increases for the S&P 500 Index and Japan’s Topix. The improvement follows blockbuster results from market stalwarts including mining giant Rio Tinto Group and lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Materials and energy producers were among companies that surpassed analysts’ expectations while managing rising costs, according to Craig James, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank’s securities unit.

BHP Group Ltd., the world’s top miner, said cost discipline helped it weather a drop in iron ore prices. Iron ore is still below its 2021 peak, though it has seen a recent resurgence on an improved outlook for Chinese demand and global concerns about commodities supply due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While results beats from Australian banks came from “less obvious characters” like treasury revenues, anticipated earnings and dividend growth should support lenders, Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Brendan Sproules wrote in a note.

The prospect of rising U.S. interest rates and war in Eastern Europe had a “more significant influence” on share prices than results during the latest reporting season, Wilsons Advisory & Stockbroking Ltd. analysts led by John Lockton wrote in a note. Still, the country’s benchmark has fallen just 3.9% this year, less than half the drops seen in U.S. and European benchmarks.

Volatility will remain high amid uncertainty around the pace of central bank tightening, according to Craig Vardy, BlackRock Inc.’s head of fixed income in Australia, but “the Australian economy, from an Aussie equities point of view, is quite well-placed.”

