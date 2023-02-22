(Bloomberg) -- Australia and the Philippines are considering joint patrols in the South China Sea, their defense ministers said Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian nation reported continuing presence of suspected Chinese vessels in contested waters.

Australia also wants to pursue more military exercises with the Philippines, Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a briefing after meeting with Filipino counterpart Carlito Galvez Jr. The two nations plan to sign a strategic partnership later this year, the Australian official said.

“Both the Philippines and Australia are completely committed to a global rules-based order. It is deeply connected to our respective national interests,” Marles said.

The two US allies are seeking to boost ties amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines, with Manila protesting Beijing’s alleged move of aiming a military-grade laser at a Philippine ship. The US, which said China’s move was “provocative,” also plans to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea with the Philippines. China maintained that the laser was not military grade.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela, in a separate statement Wednesday, said around 30 suspected Chinese maritime militia vessels were spotted near South China Sea shoals during an aerial inspection a day earlier. Maritime and aerial patrols in the contested sea will be increased, he said.

