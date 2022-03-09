(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a A$38 billion ($27.8 billion) expansion of the country’s military as security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region rise.

The government is planning to lift the number of uniformed personnel in the Australian military to about 80,000, a rise of 18,500, by 2040, Morrison said at a press conference in Queensland Thursday. It would be the “biggest increase in the size of our defense forces in peacetime in Australian history,” he said.

The government “has always been clear-eyed about the threats and the environment that we face as a country, as a liberal democracy in the Indo-Pacific,” Morrison said.

The announcement comes as global geopolitical tensions grow, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks and the potential for Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

Australia must hold a federal election by May 21. Lagging behind the opposition Labor Party in opinion polling, Morrison has attempted to turn the electorate’s attention to economic and national security issues.

This is the second major military spending announcement in the past week, after Morrison pledged at least A$10 billion ($7.3 billion) on Monday for a new naval base on the country’s east coast to house a future fleet of nuclear submarines.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is making a major foreign policy speech to Sydney’s Lowy Institute on Thursday, where he is expected to also announce increased spending on Australia’s defense forces should Labor win power, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

