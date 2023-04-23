You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
24m ago
Australia Plans Major Military Changes as US Dominance Fades
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A major government review of Australia’s military readiness has recommended sweeping changes to the defense forces, as the country adjusts to a rapidly changing strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia’s military is not “fit for purpose” as it currently stands, according to the Defence Strategic Review, which was released on Monday in Canberra. It recommended the government reprioritize spending toward purchasing long-range missiles and military drones, while boosting domestic defense manufacturing.
The center-left Labor government ordered the review of defense strategy and military spending shortly after coming to power in May 2022, in part due to concerns over lengthy delays in procuring new vehicles and weaponry.
Conducted by a former foreign minister and defense chief, the review found Australia is facing a “radically different” strategic environment, including a military build-up by China that is “the largest and most ambitious of any country since the end of the Second World War.” At the same time, close ally the US is no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific.”
Australia is recasting the mission of its military forces for the first time in 35 years, Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters after the release.
It will have five elements:
- To defend Australia and its immediate region
- To deter through denial any adversary that seeks to project power against Australia or its interests through the northern approaches
- To protect Australia’s economic connections to the region and world
- With Australia’s partners, to provide for the collective security of the Indo-Pacific; and
- To provide the maintenance of the global rules based order.
“Now, most of those objectives as part of the new mission of the Australian Defence Force are well beyond our shores,” Marles said.
“So we need to have a defense force which has the capacity to engage in impactful projection through the full spectrum of proportionate response.”
The cost of implementing the review is estimated at A$19 billion ($12.7 billion) over the forward estimates, Marles said. A large amount of the cost was already factored into defense spending, he added.
As a result of the changes, Australia’s army will have an initial maximum missile range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and with the acquisition of precision strike missile, in excess of 500 kilometers, compared with a current 40 kilometers, Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.
“This is about giving the Australian Army the firepower and mobility it needs into the future to face whatever it needs to face,” he said.
(Adds comment on expanded weapons ranges.)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
How becoming common-law or getting hitched changes tax-filing season
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?