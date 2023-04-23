(Bloomberg) -- A major government review of Australia’s military readiness has recommended sweeping changes to the defense forces, as the country adjusts to a rapidly changing strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia’s military is not “fit for purpose” as it currently stands, according to the Defence Strategic Review, which was released on Monday in Canberra. It recommended the government reprioritize spending toward purchasing long-range missiles and military drones, while boosting domestic defense manufacturing.

The center-left Labor government ordered the review of defense strategy and military spending shortly after coming to power in May 2022, in part due to concerns over lengthy delays in procuring new vehicles and weaponry.

Conducted by a former foreign minister and defense chief, the review found Australia is facing a “radically different” strategic environment, including a military build-up by China that is “the largest and most ambitious of any country since the end of the Second World War.” At the same time, close ally the US is no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific.”

Australia is recasting the mission of its military forces for the first time in 35 years, Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters after the release.

It will have five elements:

To defend Australia and its immediate region

To deter through denial any adversary that seeks to project power against Australia or its interests through the northern approaches

To protect Australia’s economic connections to the region and world

With Australia’s partners, to provide for the collective security of the Indo-Pacific; and

To provide the maintenance of the global rules based order.

“Now, most of those objectives as part of the new mission of the Australian Defence Force are well beyond our shores,” Marles said.

“So we need to have a defense force which has the capacity to engage in impactful projection through the full spectrum of proportionate response.”

The cost of implementing the review is estimated at A$19 billion ($12.7 billion) over the forward estimates, Marles said. A large amount of the cost was already factored into defense spending, he added.

As a result of the changes, Australia’s army will have an initial maximum missile range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and with the acquisition of precision strike missile, in excess of 500 kilometers, compared with a current 40 kilometers, Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.

“This is about giving the Australian Army the firepower and mobility it needs into the future to face whatever it needs to face,” he said.

