(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed he’ll attend the COP26 climate summit, raising prospects for the laggard nation to finally commit to a 2050 net-zero emissions target.

Australia, one of the world’s top fossil fuel exporters, has trailed Group of 20 nations in failing to set a formal net-zero goal and Morrison has come under pressure from the U.S. and U.K. governments, as well as the United Nations, to do more. Morrison had previously been reluctant to commit to making the trip, citing a desire to avoid another stint in Covid quarantine on his return.

“Net zero was an outcome that I outlined at the beginning of this year consistent with our Paris agreement,” Morrison said at a press conference on Friday, adding that the government would flesh out its policy position ahead of the meeting. “The challenge is not about the if and the when, it is about the how.”

Still, Morrison said emissions reduction policies should not come at the expense of economic growth and jobs -- a reminder that he will need to gain the support of the junior coalition partner National Party, which is a strong supporter of the coal industry and has so far been steadfastly opposed to a net-zero target, citing potential risks to the economy.

Australia’s exports of coal, natural gas and crude petroleum reaped A$85.8 billion ($64 billion) last year, accounting for about a fifth of trade revenue. Meanwhile, the country is already experiencing impacts from climate change, from prolonged droughts and longer bushfire seasons to mass coral bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest living structure.

