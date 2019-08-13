(Bloomberg) -- A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in Sydney’s central business district, New South Wales police said.

Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that members of the public detained the man before he was arrested by authorities. The area which the incident occurred is near Pitt Street Mall, a pedestrianized shopping district and main tourist draw in Sydney.

(Note: Video in link includes profane language.)

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said, adding officers are protectively patrolling the area and there is no further threat to public safety.

