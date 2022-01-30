(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government could be facing a landslide loss at a national election due to be held within months, according to a new poll, after widespread criticism of its handling of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

A survey by Newspoll, published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday, showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition government on track to be defeated by the Labor Party. The opposition leads the conservatives 56% to 44%, with the margin between the two sides doubling from 6 percentage points in the last poll conducted early December.

The poll, which is closely watched by Australian politicians, also saw Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s approval rating rise, putting him only 2 points behind Morrison as preferred prime minister.

Australian Opposition Leader Calls for More Self-Reliance

However, the government won’t be giving up its hopes for re-election. Ahead of the 2019 vote, Morrison was behind in almost every national poll and managed to pull off a narrow victory.

The poll comes after weeks of criticism over the government’s response to the latest surge of Covid-19 cases across Australia, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant. Shortages of testing equipment and food supply chain issues have led to growing calls for a national investigation into Covid-19 policies.

Morrison currently holds power by just a single seat in Australia’s House of Representatives and must hold an election by the end of May, according to Australian law. Should the results of the Newspoll be replicated at the polling booth, the government could lose around 25 seats, according to The Australian.

