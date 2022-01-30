51m ago
Australia Poll Shows Morrison’s Conservatives Face Election Loss
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government could be facing a landslide loss at a national election due to be held within months, according to a new poll, after widespread criticism of its handling of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.
A survey by Newspoll, published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday, showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition government on track to be defeated by the Labor Party. The opposition leads the conservatives 56% to 44%, with the margin between the two sides doubling from 6 percentage points in the last poll conducted early December.
The poll, which is closely watched by Australian politicians, also saw Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s approval rating rise, putting him only 2 points behind Morrison as preferred prime minister.
Australian Opposition Leader Calls for More Self-Reliance
However, the government won’t be giving up its hopes for re-election. Ahead of the 2019 vote, Morrison was behind in almost every national poll and managed to pull off a narrow victory.
The poll comes after weeks of criticism over the government’s response to the latest surge of Covid-19 cases across Australia, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant. Shortages of testing equipment and food supply chain issues have led to growing calls for a national investigation into Covid-19 policies.
Morrison currently holds power by just a single seat in Australia’s House of Representatives and must hold an election by the end of May, according to Australian law. Should the results of the Newspoll be replicated at the polling booth, the government could lose around 25 seats, according to The Australian.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:53
RRSP turns 65 this year but is far from ready to retire
-
Why budgeting tips are booming on TikTok's discover page
-
Canadian music investment firm buys publishing rights from Drake producer Murda Beatz
-
3:12
Pattie Lovett Reid: Are you going to get hurt by higher rates? It doesn’t have to be that way
-
3:54
Orange juice heads for longest rally since 1991 on frost risk
-
'Micro weddings' give couples the chance to splurge on what matters to them