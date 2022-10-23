(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s private sector contracted for the first time in nine months in October, an early sign that rapid-fire interest rate increases are beginning to weigh on demand.

S&P’s Global Flash Australia Composite PMI fell to 49.6 from 50.9 in September, its first contraction since January, a report showed Monday. Both demand and output slid while the amount of work outstanding also eased. Overall business confidence trended lower to the weakest since the height of the pandemic.

“A fall in demand for services was underpinned by higher interest rates and prices, altogether reflective of the detriments of aggressive monetary policy tightening and capacity constraints upon business activity,” said Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The report highlights the impact of Reserve Bank policy tightening after it raised the cash rate to 2.6% this month from 0.1% in May in an effort to cool domestic demand and tame inflation. The S&P report showed output price pressures persisted, in part contributing to lower business confidence.

“A tight labor market also indicates that wage inflation may persist,” Pan added. Australia’s job market is the tightest it has been in nearly half a century with the unemployment rate at 3.5% and job vacancies staying elevated.

RBA’s Kent Says Narrowly Based Currency Fall Limits Imported CPI

Earlier today, RBA Assistant Governor Chris Kent said in Sydney he sees a “narrow path” to a soft landing for Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, while adding he didn’t expect a recession

