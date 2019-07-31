(Bloomberg) -- Signs are strengthening that Australia’s property slump is over, with house prices eking out a small gain last month.

Home values rose 0.1% in the combined state and territory capitals in July, CoreLogic Inc. data released Thursday showed. Sydney and Melbourne, the nation’s two largest property markets, led the gains, with prices rising 0.2% in each city.

The housing market “may have found a floor in July” Tim Lawless, CoreLogic’s head of research said in a statement. “Lower mortgage rates, improved access to credit, a boost in housing market confidence post the federal election and recent tax cuts are the likely primary drivers.”

The property market is showing signs of pulling out of a near two-year slide after the central bank cut interest rates to a record low, the surprise re-election of Scott Morrison’s government killed off the opposition Labor party’s plans to wind back tax breaks for property investors, and the banking regulator eased lending rules.

Still, a rapid rebound in prices is unlikely, according to Lawless.

“There is no sign of a V-shaped recovery,” he said. “Policy makers will be keeping a close eye for signs of investor exuberance, or a more rapid acceleration in the recovery trend. If values were to start accelerating rapidly, there could be a renewed round of policy responses aimed at keeping a lid on housing prices.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Sybilla Gross in Sydney at sgross61@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.