Sep 30, 2021
Australia Recognizes Sinovac, Covishield as Valid Vaccinations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s drugs regulator recognized the Coronavac and Covishield coronavirus vaccines, paving the way for overseas travelers who have received those jabs to enter the country.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has said the vaccines should be considered as “recognized vaccines” to determine incoming international travelers as being vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement Friday.
