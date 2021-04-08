(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government has recommended against giving AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to people aged under 50 due to the risk of complications from a rare type of blood clots.

Following expert health advice, the chief medical officer said the government now preferred the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. People aged under 50 who have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca shot without complications can be given their second dose.

