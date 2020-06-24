(Bloomberg) -- Australia has posted its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in two months, heightening concerns the nation may be entering a second wave of infections that could jeopardize a further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Victoria state recorded 33 cases in the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, while neighboring New South Wales had 4 cases. While the other states and territories had yet to release their daily totals, they have largely contained community outbreaks.

The 37 cases recorded in Australia’s two-most populous states is the highest daily total since 41 on April 19.

Victoria is the biggest worry for health authorities. The state on Wednesday asked the military to help contain the spike, with Australian Defence Force personnel to provide security at Melbourne hotels where people returning from overseas have to undertake mandatory quarantine. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also requested assistance from other states to help ramp up testing and contact tracing, after a double-digit increase in cases for nine straight days.

“This suburban testing blitz is all about finding all of those people that have this virus, then having them quarantined in their home with appropriate support,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. “Rather than waiting for an unsustainable number of community transmissions to become known, we are going to go out, and literally door-to-door we are bringing the public health and coronavirus response to your doorstep.”

Of its 33 new cases, 7 were returned overseas travelers in hotel quarantine, 9 were from known outbreaks, 6 discovered through routine testing, and 11 are still under investigation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters that while the outbreak in Melbourne’s suburbs was creating “a few challenges,” the nation was dealing with the virus “better than almost any country in the world.”

Australia has managed to limit the total number of coronavirus cases to about 7,550 by closing international and state borders, quarantining returning residents in hotels, social distancing measures and a widespread testing and tracing regime.

