(Bloomberg) --

Australia had its deadliest pandemic day, with 17 Covid-19 fatalities in the state of Victoria.

The number of new cases climbed by 394 taking the state total to 14,659, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Sunday. Ten of the 17 deaths were related to elderly care centers, he said.

While Australia enjoyed early success in flattening the curve of infections, Victoria is at the center of a renewed outbreak. The state is experiencing some of the strictest social-distancing measures in the western world, crippling economic activity there and shaking confidence across the nation.

Premier Andrews is facing criticism for lapses in the quarantine system and problems with tracing that allowed the virus to reemerge and spread. National Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called on the state government to explain the “serious failures” in quarantine arrangements.

“Victorians are entitled to know more and to get the answers,” Frydenberg said on Saturday.

Ten new cases were reported for New South Wales state in the 24 hours to 8 pm Saturday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.