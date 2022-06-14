(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign bonds tumbled, pushing benchmark yields above 4% for the first time in eight years, amid a global debt selloff led by expectations of higher central bank interest rates to tackle inflation.

The nation’s 10-year yields leaped as much as 34 basis points to 4.02%, the biggest one-day increase since October 2008. Rate sensitive three-year yields jumped as much as 42 basis points to 3.54%, the highest since April 2012. The nation’s bonds were playing catch up after local markets were shut Monday for a public holiday.

Accelerating US price pressures are putting renewed pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to tighten policy after it increased rates by a greater-than-forecast 50 basis points last week to 0.85% to combat quickening domestic inflation.

“A neutral cash rate is unlikely to be enough to bring inflation sustainably within the target band,” Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. “We still think the RBA will need to push policy into clearly restrictive territory” with a cash rate above 3% in early 2024, she said.

Australia’s swaps market is pricing in a 50 basis-point hike at the RBA’s next policy meeting in July.

