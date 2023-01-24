(Bloomberg) -- Australian inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in 32 years in the final three months of 2022, exceeding forecasts and prompting money markets to price in an interest-rate hike at next month’s central bank meeting.

The consumer price index advanced 7.8% from a year earlier, compared with a median estimate of 7.6%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. That was the highest reading since June 1990 when the Reserve Bank tightened so aggressively it pushed the economy into a deep recession.

Traders responded by pricing in a hike for the RBA’s Feb. 7 meeting, with swaps jumping 6 basis points to 3.30%, signaling better than 90% odds of a quarter-percentage point increase. The currency also touched the highest level since August and government bond yields advanced following the release.

“Strong demand, particularly over the Christmas holiday period, contributed to price rises for domestic holiday travel and international airfares,” said Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics. Increases in new dwelling costs were driven by surging labor and material prices, she said.

Core inflation, a measure preferred by the RBA, accelerated to 6.9% last quarter from a year earlier, exceeding economists’ forecast of 6.5%. That reading of the trimmed-mean measure was the strongest since the series began in 2003.

The data show consumer-price gains still remain very strong despite the RBA’s aggressive tightening that lifted the cash rate to 3.1% from a record low 0.1% in May. The central bank has said it will do “what is necessary” to bring inflation back to its 2-3% target, prompting economists to forecast two more quarter-point moves this year for a terminal rate of 3.6%.

Today’s report also showed:

The services component of the CPI recorded its largest annual rise since 2008, the ABS said

Tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, increased 8.7% from a year earlier

Non-tradable prices, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, climbed 7.4%

