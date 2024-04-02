(Bloomberg) -- Australian business leader and gender equality advocate Sam Mostyn will be the nation’s next governor-general, making her only the second woman to hold the office of constitutional head of state.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment alongside Mostyn in Canberra on Wednesday, saying she was “an exceptional leader, who represents the best of modern Australia.” Mostyn will take up the role on July 1, after the term of her predecessor David Hurley expires.

Mostyn has held multiple executive and board positions at companies both in Australia and abroad, including non-executive roles at Virgin Australia and Citibank Australia. She has championed women’s rights across Australian society, from the business community to the sports field.

Australia is a constitutional monarchy, ruled by Britain’s King Charles III, who is represented locally by the governor general. The role is largely symbolic with all decision-making power resting with the Australian prime minister and his government.

The governor-general’s term is for five years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.